Gotcha journalism – Priti Patel out of context: shoplifting down on last year

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

All these televised briefings from our top politicians tell us one thing: we see too much of them and the journalist gets the answers their Gotcha! style of questioning deserves. Her; Home Secretary Priti Patels talking about crime:







Shoplifting being down may be related to the shops being closed. @patel4witham #PritiPatel https://t.co/0Z7lTZ0Kkt pic.twitter.com/8JUAeEXua9



— Dinah Ditch #FBPE #RejoinEU (@dinah_ditch) April 25, 2020



The conceit is that Priti Patel is so thick or conniving she can’t link that shops are shut with reduced theft from shops. Thankfully, people on twitter can expose the madness by clipping part of her address to fit a tweet and holding it up for ridicule.



https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/backup/2020/04/25/2693262485300789435/960x540_MP4_2693262485300789435.mp4



What Patel said was about how the forces of law and order are cracking down on crime in these “unprecedented times”. “Any criminal seeking to exploit this virus for their own gain, our outstanding police and law enforcement agencies are absolutely on to you., ” she said. She went on to talk about drugs seizures and child abuse.



The New European newspapers isn’t listening. The paper set up to block Brexit is so desperate to mock Brexiteer Patel that it mangles her message to fit its agenda, sniping: “Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before.” No word in the paper’s report about child abuse nor Class-A drugs. No word on how the reduced shoplifting might just be used to show the affect the lockdown is having on another aspect of our lives. Just partisan reporting designed to end with the sign off, ‘Gotcha!’ 👓 View full article

