Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce

TMZ.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari just dropped some sad and actually shocking news ... she and Jay Cutler are throwing in the towel on their decade-long relationship. Kristin just said, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving…
