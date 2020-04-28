Global  

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Divorce Not About Another Woman

TMZ.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
There's been a lot of speculation Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting divorced because of an affair with another woman, but we've learned that is NOT the case and the dispute between the 2 involves custody over their 3 children. Sources…
News video: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler to divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler to divorce 00:43

 Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari and retired American football star Jay Cutler are heading for divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

