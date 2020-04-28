Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Divorce Not About Another Woman
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () There's been a lot of speculation Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting divorced because of an affair with another woman, but we've learned that is NOT the case and the dispute between the 2 involves custody over their 3 children. Sources…
Kristin Cavallari Has Already Filed for Divorce The 'Very Cavallari' star announced she and her husband, Jay, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. Kristin Cavallari, via..