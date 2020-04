Recent related news from verified sources Chrissy Teigen fires back at online trolls for making fun of her 'square' body Chrissy Teigen fired back after online trolls made fun of her “square” body.

FOXNews.com 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Chrissy Teigen Takes Pride in Her Non-'Surgically Enhanced Curves' After Shamed Over 'Square' Body… https://t.co/RjKcWW43xa 4 hours ago