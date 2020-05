DJ Khaled Says All In Challenge Should be Personal, Jet Skiing's His Forte Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

DJ Khaled's entry into the All In Challenge features 2 things near and dear to his heart -- jet skis and letting loose in Miami. The superstar DJ and producer has accepted Michael Rubin's challenge to join his brainchild -- the celeb-driven… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Drake Auctioning Private Jet Ride as Part of COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser



Drake Auctioning Private Jet Ride as Part of COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser One winner and a guest of their choosing will get to fly on Drake's $200 million private jet as part of the 'All In' challenge... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this