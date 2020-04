Motocross Legend Marty Smith And Wife Dead In Dune Buggy Accident Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Tragic news in the motocross community ... legendary pro racer Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy, were both killed in a freak dune buggy accident in California, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 63. Officials tell us Marty and Nancy were in a buggy… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BrianKing/Juggernaut So sad to hear the news about Marty Smith today. Motocross legend and all-around good guy, Marry always had a kind… https://t.co/Y53VbH61tI 17 minutes ago Ronnie Stephens Motocross Legend Marty Smith And Wife Dead In Dune Buggy Accident via @TMZ Sad to here 😞 https://t.co/LWRhEYIc4v 41 minutes ago Jeff bar-Kingsley Motocross Legend Marty Smith And Wife Dead In Dune Buggy Accident https://t.co/lQbeb63hh3 via @TMZ 42 minutes ago WeSmirch MOTOCROSS LEGEND MARTY SMITH AND WIFE DEAD ... In Dune Buggy Accident (TMZ) https://t.co/uVheDPN1cz https://t.co/BtSTqEFa2y 44 minutes ago Shannon Cole RT @TMZ_Sports: Motocross Legend Marty Smith And Wife Dead In Dune Buggy Accident https://t.co/YHQ75fMIhb 45 minutes ago Lynn Campbell RT @TMZ: Motocross Legend Marty Smith And Wife Dead In Dune Buggy Accident https://t.co/dxeRnuyJvV 54 minutes ago Brenda😷 Motocross Legend Marty Smith Passes https://t.co/6HLYHBBlsp 1 hour ago Rusty Lachney A sad day in the loss of motocross icon Marty Smith and his wife. Truly a legend to the sport. 1 hour ago