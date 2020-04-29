'Life of Pi' Actor Irrfan Khan Died at 53 After Suffering From Colon Infection
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Representatives for the Bollywood actor confirm his passing, revealing that he passed away one day after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, India.
Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India •Independent •Mid-Day •Bollywood Life
Irrfan Khan passed away today, after battling cancer for a long time. The actor was admitted to a city hospital for colon infection and breathed his last at the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India
