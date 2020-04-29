Global  

'Life of Pi' Actor Irrfan Khan Died at 53 After Suffering From Colon Infection

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Representatives for the Bollywood actor confirm his passing, revealing that he passed away one day after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, India.
News video: In Other News: Loan default row; Pak firing at LoC; Irrfan Khan in hospital

In Other News: Loan default row; Pak firing at LoC; Irrfan Khan in hospital 02:29

 Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again in areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a political war raged over reported writing off of loans worth Rs 68,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India. The Union government also extended the deadline to submit bids for Air India....

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53 [Video]

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to..

'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies aged 53 [Video]

'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

The actor, who starred as the adult version of the title character in the movie 'Life of Pi', passed away on Wednesday a day after he was admitted to hospital in Mumbai, India with a colon infection.

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53, battling colon infection

Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and...
'He was strong in his fight': Actor Irrfan Khan laid to rest in Mumbai

Irrfan Khan passed away today, after battling cancer for a long time. The actor was admitted to a city hospital for colon infection and breathed his last at the...
