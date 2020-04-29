'Life of Pi' Actor Irrfan Khan Died at 53 After Suffering From Colon Infection

🌿Renee🍁 RT @HuffPost: The Bollywood actor was also known for his roles in "Life Of Pi," "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Jurassic World." https://t.co… 3 seconds ago

Manzi wa Nairobi RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 6 seconds ago

nabat kapoor RT @TIME: Irrfan Khan, actor in “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Life of Pi,” dies at age 54 https://t.co/oxE4Pbt1d6 https://t.co/NPOiRf26bH 6 seconds ago

Neha Sen RT @AnushkaSharma: With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He b… 8 seconds ago

Makeda Cox 🦋 RT @OffColourInc: Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan (known internationally for his work in Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World) h… 13 seconds ago

Robert McNulty 🎶🎵🕺😎 RT @SkyNews: Irrfan Khan, who starred in films including Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, has died of cancer aged 53 https://t.co/eq… 17 seconds ago

The Wandering Radio Demon RT @TASM120703: R.I.P to Irrfan Khan, he was an actor well known for his roles as Dr. Rajit Ratha in TASM (2012) and Piscine "Pi" Molitor P… 18 seconds ago