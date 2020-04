ana RT @faveslooks: congratulations to zayn malik and gigi hadid for expecting their first child! I wish them so much joy and happiness https:… 5 seconds ago 𝓅𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸ℯ𝓈𝓈 RT @Agronveliu97: imagine your mum being gigi hadid your dad being zayn malik and your aunts being bella hadid and dua lipa... THE POWER. h… 6 seconds ago ¹²ang nagbabalik na si kim hanbin⁷ RT @jadoreloueh: “my father is zayn malik” “gigi hadid is my mom” holy***thats powerful 6 seconds ago Fonollosa RT @biay_a: My father is Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid is my mom. My father was in one direction.. My Uncle is Anwar Hadid, Niall Horan, Harry St… 6 seconds ago 𝒾𝒸𝒾𝒶𝒽 RT @ystylison_28: “my father is zayn malik” “gigi hadid is my mom” holy***thats powerful. https://t.co/oePGTCXMth 6 seconds ago 𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙖 🦋 RT @signoftimesH: GIGI HADID AND ZAYN MALIK ARE GONNA HAVE THE PRETTIEST CHILD EVER??? 7 seconds ago Karina Duarte RT @hxarry: This child is gonna have Dua Lips & Bella Hadid as aunts, Gigi Hadid as their mother, and Zayn Malik as their dad. The power... 7 seconds ago 𝓱2𝓸𝓭𝓲𝓸 RT @TMZ: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Expecting Child Together https://t.co/N5NYjoLG0G 8 seconds ago