Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Looks Like Kris Jenner in Old Photo With Short Hair Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Fans can't help gushing over the fashion designer's striking resemblance to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch as shares a throwback photo of her when she rocked 'very short haircut.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Dating Travis Scott Again With Old PDA Photo?



Kylie Jenner seems to be confirming she's back with Travis Scott after posting several PDA pics. Plus, Kendall Jenner reacts to Kris Jenner saying she's next in the family to be pregnant. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:41 Published on March 2, 2020

Tweets about this