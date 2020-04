You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Kendall Jenner Takes Quarantine Road Trip with NBA Star Devin Booker Kendall Jenner has a special quarantine pal -- NBA superstar Devin Booker -- and they just social distanced in the back of his Maybach together for a quick road...

TMZ.com 12 hours ago



Kendall Jenner Photographed with NBA Star Devin Booker! Kendall Jenner was spotted on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker! The 24-year-old model and 23-year-old Phoenix Suns star were photographed driving together...

Just Jared 7 hours ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz New Boyfriend? Kendall Jenner Spotted on Road Trip With NBA Star Devin Booker https://t.co/3BV50yBnl9 https://t.co/JqhiRLItp6 22 minutes ago prezada, não estou a venda RT @PopCraveMusic: Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Fai were spotted driving alongside former boyfriend Harry Styles on a motorbike… 1 week ago