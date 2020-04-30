Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler 'Punishing' Her by Withholding Money

Global  

TMZ.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is already getting petty in their divorce by refusing to let her buy her own house, while also declaring he won't leave their current crib. Kristin reportedly filed new docs Wednesday, and accused Jay of…
 Reality TV regular Kristin Cavallari has cited "inappropriate marital conduct" as one of the reasons for her split from husband Jay Cutler.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Guilty of 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct' in Divorce Filing

The former star of 'The Hills' registers April 7, the day they returned to the U.S. from family vacation in the Bahamas, as their date of separation, but her...
AceShowbiz

Kristin Cavallari 'very torn' over Jay Cutler divorce 'because of the kids,' report says

It was tough for Kristin Cavallari to decide on divorcing Jay Cutler, her husband of nearly seven years. 
FOXNews.com


