Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Feuding Over Money and Child Custody Following Split

AceShowbiz Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The former MTV reality star and her estranged husband are fighting over cash and child support arrangements despite her previous claim that their split was amicable.
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
News video: Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially

Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially 01:12

 Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially The pair announced their split at the weekend after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, and Kristin claims Jay is "punishing" her financially, by refusing to release "her portion of their funds," so that she can buy her...

Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'financially punishing' her amid divorce [Video]

Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'financially punishing' her amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari has accused her estranged husband Jay Cutler of withholding money in new legal papers filed amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Credit: Cover Video
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Battle For Child Custody Amid Divorce [Video]

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Battle For Child Custody Amid Divorce

Despite the news of a loving and amicable split, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce has been not been smooth sailing. ET Canada has all the details on the former couple's battle for custody of..

Credit: ETCanada

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Split Had 'Nothing to Do' with Cheating Rumors

Word spread today that Kristin Cavallari's divorce papers accused Jay Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct," and now, a source is speaking out about...
Just Jared

Here's Why Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Split (Report)

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced that after ten years together, they are getting a divorce. Now, a source is speaking out about the 33-year-old Very...
Just Jared


