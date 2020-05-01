Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Anderson Cooper Reveals He's a Dad, Welcomes New Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper Reveals He's a Dad, Welcomes New Baby Boy

TMZ.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper is the proud new father of a baby boy ... revealing Wyatt Morgan Cooper to the world. The CNN anchor took to Instagram Thursday night to reveal earlier this week Wyatt was born via surrogate. Cooper said, "As a gay kid, I never…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter reacts to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' new baby boy

Twitter reacts to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' new baby boy 01:06

 Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple have announced. The Prime Minister's opposite number, Sir Keir Starmer, was one of a number of high-profile figures to send his well-wishes to Mr Johnson and his fiancee.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dominic Raab and Sir Keir Starmer congratulate PM and Carrie Symonds on baby boy [Video]

Dominic Raab and Sir Keir Starmer congratulate PM and Carrie Symonds on baby boy

The Foreign Secretary and leader of the opposition took time during Prime Minister's Questions to congratulate Boris Johnson and his fiancee on their new baby boy. Dominic Raab also used the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Boris Johnson And Carrie Symonds Have A Baby Boy [Video]

Boris Johnson And Carrie Symonds Have A Baby Boy

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital via the couple’s spokesperson who also said “both mother and baby are doing very well”. ..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper is happy to announce the arrival of his baby boy! On Thursday night, the CNN anchor shared the big news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 and...
E! Online

Andy Cohen Has the Sweetest Reaction to Anderson Cooper's Surprise Baby News

Andy Cohen said it best--this baby news couldn't have come at a better time. On Thursday night, Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his newborn son, Wyatt...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Curvescouldtalk

If Curves Could Talk RT @TMZ: Anderson Cooper Reveals He's a Dad, Welcomes New Baby Boy https://t.co/5w3neqYAEo 31 seconds ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Anderson Cooper Reveals He’s a Dad, Welcomes New Baby Boy https://t.co/sWBWAipqCS https://t.co/6dxArYFAH1 29 minutes ago

cynthiamt123

Cynthia Anderson Cooper Reveals He's a Dad, Welcomes New Baby Boy https://t.co/6TaVNL88vt via @TMZ 31 minutes ago