Clap for the NHS with Nigel Farage

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Every Thursday since (how long has it been now?) people have been coming onto the street to clap for the NHS. If you can’t clap, either download the Clapp App (TM) or bang a spoon on your saucepan or tin hat. And, as in Stalin’s Russia, no-one wants to be the first to stop clapping. Everyone’s doing in. Here’s Nigel Farage:







Supporting Clap For Our Carers. pic.twitter.com/5X5MA9PXKC



— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 30, 2020



