Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh

Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh

TMZ.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Welp, this is frightening ... 53-year-old Mike Tyson is back in boxing mode -- AND HE LOOKS LIKE A KILLER!! A rep for Iron Mike confirms this footage was shot a few days ago as part of a promotional deal with Sony ... but damn, HE LOOKS TERRIFYING!…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Adorable Shiba puppy goes Mike Tyson and viciously punches rug

Adorable Shiba puppy goes Mike Tyson and viciously punches rug 00:23

 An adorable Shiba puppy in London gives a rug his best Mike Tyson impression, landing blow after blow to the unsuspecting carpeting. "He wasn't too happy to see a bump in the carpet and gave his best boxing impression to show it who is boss," said the filmer of the vicious fight from April 20.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson Revealed He Smokes $40,000 Worth of Pot Every Month [Video]

Mike Tyson Revealed He Smokes $40,000 Worth of Pot Every Month

Mike Tyson Revealed He Smokes $40,000 Worth of Pot Every Month

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:04Published
The Hilarious Moment Mike Tyson Broke Jackass Steve-O’s Nose on Live TV! [Video]

The Hilarious Moment Mike Tyson Broke Jackass Steve-O’s Nose on Live TV!

The Hilarious Moment Mike Tyson Broke Jackass Steve-O’s Nose on Live TV!

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Tyson Says Floyd Mayweather Will Be Great Boxing Trainer, It's His Life!

Mike Tyson says if Floyd Mayweather wants to be the best trainer alive, he'll be the best trainer ... telling TMZ Sports boxing's Floyd's life, and TMT will...
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson in training ahead of sensational return to boxing – but Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury do not need to worry

Mike Tyson is currently training ahead of a sensational return to boxing later in 2020. However, the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can breathe a sigh of...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BeRealTV

Be Real BXNG Mike Tyson back in training at 53 years old. This man is my all time boxing idol. I have as many others watched and… https://t.co/tttsmw4skj 4 seconds ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh - https://t.co/B4zxRwtV9Z 2 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh https://t.co/1WhC9AZh6Y 10 minutes ago

1promo2go

promo team leader RT @BoxingWorldUk: BREAKING: 🚨 “Iron” Mike Tyson is getting back in shape to partake in Exhibition bouts to raise money for charities 👏🏼🥊 #… 11 minutes ago

hamradioshow

Ham Radio Show Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh https://t.co/83bCcJiN1G 16 minutes ago

unfilterradio

UNFILTERED RADIO Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh https://t.co/bDMfk9ZWCj 16 minutes ago

Macro_TRA

MacroTRA I would love to bring back Mike Tyson from the 80’s to this era. The most feared man on the planet, just ask Michae… https://t.co/qywLAU945w 20 minutes ago

bsgpr

Brian Scott Gross Mike Tyson Back in Boxing Gym, Terrorizes Mitts In Scary Workout Sesh https://t.co/cMJQlVsOJL via @TMZ 23 minutes ago