'Sopranos' Joe Pantoliano Rushed to Hospital After Car Accident

Credit: Newsflare - Published 21 hours ago Dozens of bodies loaded up for cremation as NYC funeral homes struggle to keep up with demand during COVID-19 pandemic 05:12 Funeral directors at the Gerard J. Neufeld Funeral Home in Elmhurst, New York City are swamped. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the workload for this small, family-owned funeral home, operated by Joe Neufeld, has increased significantly. "The phone just went crazy," Joe said. On Wednesday,...