Heather Locklear Getting Back in Cops' Good Graces After 2018 Incident Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Heather Locklear's ready to make nice. And, the feeling's mutual with cops 2 years after she went on the attack against them. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Heather's recently been working to repair her relationship with law… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Starbuzz Heather Locklear Getting Back in Cops' Good Graces After 2018 Incident - https://t.co/BSFYfsFwC8 #starbuzz 10 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Heather Locklear Getting Back in Cops' Good Graces After 2018 Incident https://t.co/TaprAi5Nea 33 minutes ago GREAT DANE SMRπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡²πŸŒ‘πŸŒ’πŸŒ“πŸŒ”πŸŒ•πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² RT @TMZ: Heather Locklear Getting Back in Cops' Good Graces After 2018 Incident https://t.co/jdeaCY28Al 36 minutes ago TMZ Heather Locklear Getting Back in Cops' Good Graces After 2018 Incident https://t.co/jdeaCY28Al 1 hour ago