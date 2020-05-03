Global  

Former A's pitcher, 'House Wives' Star Matt Keough Dead at 64

TMZ.com Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Former Oakland A's pitcher and "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Matt Keough has died. His former team made the announcement that Matt passed on Saturday.  The team did not reveal the cause of death. Matt pitched for Oakland for 7…
