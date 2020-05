🍁 Desi Paaji 🇨🇦 Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson sets deadlift world record https://t.co/6OXzVc86Ns 32 minutes ago Bluesmachine100 Hafthor Bjornsson: Game of Thrones actor breaks 501kg deadlift record - BBC News https://t.co/RGAcUTVniP 1 hour ago Sarah Greenfield Watch Game of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Break Deadlift World Record https://t.co/R3uhicOitL 2 hours ago Mike, Yet another AC:NH Beachcomber RT @CBCOttawa: Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland, seen in this file photo at the World's Strongest Man competition, set a deadlift world record… 2 hours ago Jason Keaton @SteveLemme Btw that number is in kg... “Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson has set a world deadlifting record… https://t.co/t618cYQzIw 2 hours ago CBC Ottawa Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland, seen in this file photo at the World's Strongest Man competition, set a deadlift worl… https://t.co/fY7Xz6kFIl 2 hours ago BlogBookMark Watch Game of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Break Deadlift World Record https://t.co/zhmr3g0ghi 3 hours ago Jason Begg BBC News - Hafthor Bjornsson: Game of Thrones actor breaks 501kg deadlift record https://t.co/7OExchcRbV 3 hours ago