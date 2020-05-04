New book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called FINDING FREEDOM: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand to be released in August
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Last week, the Daily Mail reported on the imminent release of a new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand called Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan. For some reason, even though Harry and Meghan are suing the Daily Mail,...