You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Scott Disick Checks Out of Rehab After Photo Surfaces, Says No Cocaine Issues Scott Disick is enraged he's been betrayed by the rehab facility he's been staying at, he's checked himself out and is going to sue. Scott has been staying at...

TMZ.com 7 hours ago



Scott Disick Checks Out of Rehab and Plans to Sue Over Alleged Leaked Photo Scott Disick has officially left the Colorado rehab facility he spent nearly a week in over privacy concerns. Disick's attorney tells E! News that the treatment...

E! Online 7 hours ago





Tweets about this theJasmineBRAND Scott Disick Leaves Rehab After 1 Week, Threatens Legal Action Claiming Facility Leaked His Photo… https://t.co/b3VQekS6iW 1 hour ago