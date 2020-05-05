|
Grimes Gives Birth to Her First Child With Boyfriend Elon Musk
|
|
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
When sharing the happy news via social media, the founder of Tesla and Space X assures that his 32-year-old singer girlfriend and their newborn baby are 'all good'.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Malika Haqq is a first-time mum
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular announced on Instagram on Monday that she had given birth to a son named Ace Flores on Saturday. Little Ace is Haqq's first child with her ex-boyfriend,..
Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:39Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this