Grimes Gives Birth to Her First Child With Boyfriend Elon Musk

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
When sharing the happy news via social media, the founder of Tesla and Space X assures that his 32-year-old singer girlfriend and their newborn baby are 'all good'.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Grimes gives birth to her and Elon Musk's child

Grimes gives birth to her and Elon Musk's child 01:13

 Grimes has given birth to her first child with her partner Elon Musk, a baby boy.

Grimes & Elon Musk Welcome Their First Child Together!

Grimes has given birth to her first child! The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed the baby on Monday (May 4), her boyfriend Elon...
Just Jared

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes have had their first child together, according to Musk's Twitter (TSLA)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes have had their first child together, according to Musk's Twitter (TSLA)· Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have announced the birth of their first child.  · The baby was born Monday evening. · Musk and Grimes, whose real...
Business Insider


