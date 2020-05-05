Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () Nike is stepping up in a huge way to help healthcare heroes ... pledging to donate more than 130,000 pairs of shoes and socks to frontline workers who are battling to stop the spread of COVID-19. The apparel giant made the announcement Tuesday ...…
Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers As part of their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike has announced another significant donation, $5 million. The donation will be made in the form of more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment. The products will be...