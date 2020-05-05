Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers

Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers

TMZ.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Nike is stepping up in a huge way to help healthcare heroes ... pledging to donate more than 130,000 pairs of shoes and socks to frontline workers who are battling to stop the spread of COVID-19. The apparel giant made the announcement Tuesday ...…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers

Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers 01:28

 Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers As part of their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike has announced another significant donation, $5 million. The donation will be made in the form of more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment. The products will be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nike To Donate 32,500 of its Air Zoom Pulse To Healthcare Workers [Video]

Nike To Donate 32,500 of its Air Zoom Pulse To Healthcare Workers

Nike has teamed up with Good360 to donate 32,500 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse shoes, that are specifically designed for healthcare workers, to frontline workers across the U.S. and in parts of Europe.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:37Published
Lee Memorial Hospital workers get 100 new pairs of shoes [Video]

Lee Memorial Hospital workers get 100 new pairs of shoes

Oofos Shoes, a Boston-based company, donated shoes to healthcare workers all over the U.S. On Friday, the company and Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson made a special delivery to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

CRNDigitalTalk

CRN Talk Nike donates to the #HealthcareHeroes! ✨ https://t.co/55RcqzdiIt 47 seconds ago

eelcomunication

LaLa Liverpool Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers https://t.co/vhQSSVJ0eq 8 minutes ago

OneLuvSports

OneLuvSports RT @OneLuvSports: Companies who's donating all these things such as clothes & food to the healthcare workers act as if they're not getting… 14 minutes ago

OneLuvSports

OneLuvSports Companies who's donating all these things such as clothes & food to the healthcare workers act as if they're not ge… https://t.co/oKm1YzelRf 15 minutes ago

nick_achoda

Unique-Nick RT @TMZ: Nike Donating 30K Shoes, 95K Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers https://t.co/x2H2UvHYnB 17 minutes ago

ondu1

Ondu1 Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers https://t.co/HGi8Lv83SB 25 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers - https://t.co/WKjLSG7cmF #starbuzz 32 minutes ago

stateofpress

State of Press Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers https://t.co/H59sReH4Nf 35 minutes ago