Professor Ferguson tests the theory: can sex with a married blonde cure coronavirus and end lockdown?

Anorak Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Professor Ferguson tests the theory: can sex with a married blonde cure coronavirus and end lockdown?Prof Neil Ferguson was a government adviser on coronavirus. He helped the Prime Minister work out the coronavirus-controlling lockdown campaign. Unless we adhered to the lockdown rules, his warning was that as many as 250,000 of us could die. Drastic action was needed. And we were all in it together. But then the expert who judged it all fell victim to an “error of judgement”. What did he do? The headlines tell us all:

Prof Ferguson regrets “undermining” the messages on social distancing by reportedly hooking up with a married woman. “I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action,” says the expert who told us all to stay on or else, and was listened to by a PM who has history of extra-marital shagging. “I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies]. I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing.”

He added that the government advice on social distancing is “unequivocal”, adding that it was there “to protect all of us”.

Unless, of course, you fancy a shag, in which case, wear full PPE.
