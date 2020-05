Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hilarie Burton’s book The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on the Mischief Farm was released this week. You may recall, a few years ago, a clip surfaced from when Hilarie was working at MTV and Ben Affleck groped her. She then retweeted it with her own comment: Ben then twee... 👓 View full article