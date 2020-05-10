VP Mike Pence Self-Isolating After Staffer Catches Coronavirus
US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House. According to Reuters, the move comes after an aide was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday. President Donald Trump has also been recently exposed to COVID-19,...
The White House on Friday defended measures it has taken to protect President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as another staffer tested positive for... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times