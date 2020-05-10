Global  

VP Mike Pence Self-Isolating After Staffer Catches Coronavirus

TMZ.com Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is going away for a little while -- the Veep is reportedly self-isolating after someone in his own office tested positive for coronavirus. Pence is self-isolating away from the White House, which would explain his absence…
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: VP Pence Self-Isolates After Exposure To COVID-19

VP Pence Self-Isolates After Exposure To COVID-19 00:41

 US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House. According to Reuters, the move comes after an aide was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday. President Donald Trump has also been recently exposed to COVID-19,...

US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolates after coronavirus exposure [Video]

US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolates after coronavirus exposure

US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week. An administration official said Mr Pence was voluntarily limiting his exposure to other people...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
VP Mike Pence To Self Isolate [Video]

VP Mike Pence To Self Isolate

The decision comes after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:13Published

White House defends coronavirus safety measures as another staffer falls ill

The White House on Friday defended measures it has taken to protect President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as another staffer tested positive for...
Reuters

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White...
SeattlePI.com

