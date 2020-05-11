Global  

Red Lobster Left Behind Lots of Unhappy Customers on Mother's Day

TMZ.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
A modest Pennsylvania town's citizenry had a hankerin' for some unextraordinary shellfish for Mother's Day, so they flocked to their local Red Lobster ... which wasn't up to the task. The chain location in Ross Township, PA was met with literally…
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Red Lobster Doesn't Fulfill Orders

Red Lobster Doesn't Fulfill Orders 02:12

 Dozens of customers were waiting outside of the Red Lobster on McKnight Road for hours after placing pickup orders, then all of a sudden, the restaurant told them they would not be fulfilling those orders. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse was there and learned more.

