Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Emma Stone and Dave McCary announced their engagement last December. They were reportedly supposed to marry in March in LA but cancelled the wedding because of the pandemic lockdown. This weekend Emma joined a video chat with Reese Witherspoon to talk about anxiety as part of Mental Health Month. Em... Emma Stone and Dave McCary announced their engagement last December. They were reportedly supposed to marry in March in LA but cancelled the wedding because of the pandemic lockdown. This weekend Emma joined a video chat with Reese Witherspoon to talk about anxiety as part of Mental Health Month. Em... πŸ‘“ View full article