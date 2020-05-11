Global  

Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Factory In Defiance Of Alameda County Order

TMZ.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk is playing chicken with officials in Cali ... restarting production at a Tesla factory in open defiance of an official order ... daring authorities to handcuff him. Here's the deal ... the Tesla honcho reopened his factory in Fremont, CA…
News video: Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders 00:33

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production. Reuters reports this move is in defiance of local orders on Monday. The billionaire said he would personally be on the line, potentially risking arrest. Over the weekend, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, where...

RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions regarding Tesla CEO Elon Musk battling with Alameda County health officials over reopening Tesla's Fremont factory (5-11-2020)

Gov. Newsom Addresses Criticism Of Stay-At-Home Orders From Tesla Founder Elon Musk [Video]

Gov. Newsom Addresses Criticism Of Stay-At-Home Orders From Tesla Founder Elon Musk

Musk has threatened to move production of his electric cars out of California over the orders.

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk on reopening Tesla factory: 'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me'

Tesla’s California electric car factory resumed operations Monday in violation of Alameda County's shelter-in-place order as CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "If anyone...
'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local rules (TSLA)

'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local rules (TSLA)** · *Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production in defiance of local orders on Monday. * · *The billionaire said he...
