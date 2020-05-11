Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Factory In Defiance Of Alameda County Order
Elon Musk is playing chicken with officials in Cali ... restarting production at a Tesla factory in open defiance of an official order ... daring authorities to handcuff him. Here's the deal ... the Tesla honcho reopened his factory in Fremont, CA…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production. Reuters reports this move is in defiance of local orders on Monday. The billionaire said he would personally be on the line, potentially risking arrest. Over the weekend, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, where...