The Friends reunion will reportedly shoot at the end of summer and be released in the fall

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The Friends reunion was supposed to happen with the launch of HBO Max in two weeks but has now been pushed back because of the pandemic. Since then though, everything and everyone is reuniting virtually. The latest reunion was Back To The Future which just happened yesterday courtesy Josh Gad.  Frie...
News video: Friends reunion could film 'by the end of summer'

Friends reunion could film 'by the end of summer' 00:59

 The 'Friends' reunion special could be filmed "by the end of the summer", according to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.

'Worth waiting for': Warner Media chairman says 'Friends' reunion filming likely by end of summer

The six stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted...
DNA

'Friends' reunion special to film at end of summer for HBO Max

The one-off event for HBO Max was originally slated to be available on streaming service on its May 27 launch
Hindu


