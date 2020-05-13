Global  

Matt Damon calls in to radio station Spin 1038 in Ireland and compliments Ireland's president, Leo Varadkar

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
As we know, Matt Damon and his family have been in Ireland during lockdown because production on The Last Duel moved there. Apparently there’s been a local radio station, Spin 1038, trying to get him to call in. So he finally called in. And complimented Ireland’s president, Leo Varadkar for being a ...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Damon reveals ‘fairy tale’ lockdown life in Dublin

Matt Damon reveals ‘fairy tale’ lockdown life in Dublin 01:56

 Hollywood star Matt Damon has described living in Ireland as being in a “fairy tale”. The actor and his family are in lockdown in Dublin where he had been filming the movie The Last Duel with director Ridley Scott, before it was shut down in early March and travel restrictions were put in place...

