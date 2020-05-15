Global  

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Wear Masks Behind Maskless President Trump

TMZ.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci were images of stark contrast Friday, as the President went maskless while the nation's leading infectious disease doctor was covered up. Trump was front and center at his daily coronavirus news briefing…
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump & Dr. Fauci disagree on reopening schools

President Trump & Dr. Fauci disagree on reopening schools 00:39

 President Trump and Dr. Fauci are disagreeing after he warned that reopening schools too quickly could have consequences.

