What Else for May 15, 2020 Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

PROGRAMMING NOTE: It’s a statutory holiday weekend here in Canada as we observe Victoria Day on Monday so we’ll be dark that day and returning to regular gossip schedule on Tuesday. Please stay safe and wishing all of you in Canada a healthy long weekend. There’s going to be a Mad Max: Fury Road pre... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ravensrod RT @BigHeartPluto: Scousers this, Scousers that, on the dole, sign on sign on.. From what I can see Scousers will give their last penny, th… 2 seconds ago 🇧🇧Fayeola🇧🇧 @TheyCallMeDee_x Lol I gine let you know tomorrow what else I’m getting. 2 seconds ago Sagar Hindustani..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @pbhushan1 what will you say about The Wire.. do you have any gutts to say something about gutts or else you will s… https://t.co/8fD7C92oUf 4 seconds ago jayden RT @morganadams: is anyone else dead inside rn or what 5 seconds ago charlie man x3 @kirstiealley Damn I hate what living with satan does to a woman post relationship while they move on and destroy s… https://t.co/KbbS8sz8lq 5 seconds ago Rosemary Gomez RT @ClastonB: With all the attempted coup info coming out about #Obamagate, I am shocked Republicans in Congress have not gone scorched ear… 7 seconds ago OverallMotivation “A passionate belief in your business and personal objectives can make all the difference between success and failu… https://t.co/XM834n9oGM 7 seconds ago Vineet Ahuja @JRamlingam @ThisIsAnjaliG You won't go to***but by definition a Hindu is one who acknowledges the authority of… https://t.co/ucCPSTpPDX 8 seconds ago