You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fitness guru 'Fat Barney' leads a workout while scoffing booze and ice-cream



This hilarious video shows fitness guru 'Fat Barney' - dubbed the 'chubby Joe Wicks' - leading a workout while scoffing booze and ice-cream.Unlikely gym-bunny Barney Wills, 45, has become an internet.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on March 26, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Fat Joe + Anderson .Paak Salute Little Richard’s Legacy: “They Study You Take Your Style + Give You No Credit” Terror Squad leader Fat Joe and Anderson .Paak are paying the most respect to Little Richard. The hip-hop pair have paid homage to the late music icon following...

SOHH 1 week ago



Hip-hop icon Fat Joe: "I think I'm retiring" Hip-hop veteran Joseph Cartagena, aka "Fat Joe," discussed his life, career and why he's thinking about retiring after the release of his new album "Family...

CBS News 13 hours ago





Tweets about this