'Scarface' Actor Geno Silva Dead at 72 Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Geno Silva, the "Scarface" actor who performed one of the greatest hits in a hit movie ... has died from complications related to dementia. His "Scarface" role, where he played The Skull and forever silenced Tony Montana [for the youngins ... Al… πŸ‘“ View full article

