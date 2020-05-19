Global  

'Bachelorette' Star Mike Johnson Wants Convo with Hannah B on N-Word

TMZ.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Mike Johnson -- one of the few black men who tried to woo Hannah Brown on "The Bachelorette" -- says her use of the n-word was outta line, and he'd love to teach her a lesson. Mike tells TMZ ... "What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this…
News video: 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown called out for using racial slur on Instagram

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown called out for using racial slur on Instagram 01:30

 Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was called out on social media...after she said the N-word during a Saturday night Instagram live.The Alabama native was recording herself singing DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” when she used the offensive term.The reality star was quickly made aware of the slur...

Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay ''Directly'' Spoke to Hannah Brown About Saying the N-Word

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay took to social media to educate Hannah Brown and her followers on why using the N-word is always out of the question. On...
E! Online

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Apologizes for Dropping N-Word on IG

Hannah Brown is apologizing to her fans for using the n-word on social media, and then trying to play it off like she didn't say it at all. The 'Bachelorette'...
TMZ.com


