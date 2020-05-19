'Bachelorette' Star Mike Johnson Wants Convo with Hannah B on N-Word
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Mike Johnson -- one of the few black men who tried to woo Hannah Brown on "The Bachelorette" -- says her use of the n-word was outta line, and he'd love to teach her a lesson. Mike tells TMZ ... "What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this…
Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was called out on social media...after she said the N-word during a Saturday night Instagram live.The Alabama native was recording herself singing DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” when she used the offensive term.The reality star was quickly made aware of the slur...