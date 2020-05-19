MLB's Starling Marte Says Wife Died From Heart Attack, 'Indescribable Pain'
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Tragic news ... MLB superstar Starling Marte says his wife died from a heart attack Monday. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia," Marte wrote on social media. "It is a moment of indescribable…
