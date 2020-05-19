Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB's Starling Marte Says Wife Died From Heart Attack, 'Indescribable Pain'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
MLB's Starling Marte Says Wife Died From Heart Attack, 'Indescribable Pain'Tragic news ... MLB superstar Starling Marte says his wife died from a heart attack Monday. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia," Marte wrote on social media. "It is a moment of indescribable…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hospitals seeing less heart-related patients during pandemic [Video]

Hospitals seeing less heart-related patients during pandemic

Since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors anecdotally asked, “Where have all the heart attacks gone?” All around the world, hospitals weren’t seeing as many heart patients as..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:12Published
Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna struggle to find time to sleep [Video]

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna struggle to find time to sleep

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna struggle to find time to sleep The singer has admitted he and wife Giovanna Falcone are so busy juggling writing a book together, as well as caring for their three sons,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack. “Today I go through...
Seattle Times

D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this