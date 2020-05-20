The fabled “Snyder Cut”, Zack Snyder’s director cut of Justice League is being released after all
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () I admit it: I was wrong. The fabled “Snyder Cut”, Zack Snyder’s director cut of Justice League is actually being released, expected to drop on HBOMax in 2021 after years of toxic fan bitching. I did not think it would happen for many reasons, but following a regime change at Warner Brothers and the ...
On Wednesday Director Zack Snyder announced his cut of "Justice League" is coming to HBO Max, in 2021. HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to "Justice League" and it's characters. According to Business Insider, fans have called for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for more than two...
