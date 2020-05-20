Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kendall Jenner Agrees to Pay $90k Over Fyre Festival Promotion

TMZ.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner's finally putting the Fyre Festival fiasco behind her ... she's agreed to fork over some of the money she was paid to promote the colossally disastrous event. Jenner's agreed to pay $90k to the trustee in the Fyre Festival bankruptcy…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner reportedly settles Fyre Festival lawsuit

Kendall Jenner reportedly settles Fyre Festival lawsuit 00:54

 Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the trustees of the Fyre Festival over accusations she misled her Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event, and according to Forbes, the model has agreed to pay $90,000 dollars to end the litigation.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit' [Video]

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit'

Model Kendall Jenner has reportedly agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a Fyre Festival lawsuit, after it was alleged she was paid $275,000 to promote the disastrous event on Instagram.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Kendall Jenner opens up about her late anxiety diagnosis [Video]

Kendall Jenner opens up about her late anxiety diagnosis

Kendall Jenner was never told she could be struggling with anxiety for years, despite having panic attacks.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Ordered to Pay $90,000 for Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from her involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal. According to documents obtained by E! News, the...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust Jared

Kendall Jenner & BFF Justine Skye Skateboard With Friends Amid Lockdown

Kendall Jenner is enjoying some fun with friends. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star and model was seen having an impromptu skate...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this