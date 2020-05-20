Kendall Jenner Agrees to Pay $90k Over Fyre Festival Promotion
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Kendall Jenner's finally putting the Fyre Festival fiasco behind her ... she's agreed to fork over some of the money she was paid to promote the colossally disastrous event. Jenner's agreed to pay $90k to the trustee in the Fyre Festival bankruptcy…
