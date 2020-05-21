Global  

Aldon Smith On NFL Reinstatement, 'I'm An Overall Better Person'

TMZ.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Aldon Smith says he's not worried about rust in his NFL comeback -- telling TMZ Sports he feels young, healthy and "blessed by God." The 30-year-old pass-rusher was reinstated by the NFL after 5 years out of pro football due to several…
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Report: Cowboys Pass Rusher Aldon Smith Reinstated By NFL

Report: Cowboys Pass Rusher Aldon Smith Reinstated By NFL 00:28

 Embattled defensive end Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing him to join his new team, the Dallas Cowboys, during the offseason, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Cowboys' Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL from suspension after four-year absence

The Cowboys' pass rush will get a boost, as Aldon Smith has been reinstated by the NFL after serving a lengthy suspension.
USATODAY.com

NFL reinstates Cowboys ‘ Aldon Smith, who last played in ’15

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Aldon Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL on Wednesday conditionally reinstated the...
Seattle Times


