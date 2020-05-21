Aldon Smith On NFL Reinstatement, 'I'm An Overall Better Person'
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Aldon Smith says he's not worried about rust in his NFL comeback -- telling TMZ Sports he feels young, healthy and "blessed by God." The 30-year-old pass-rusher was reinstated by the NFL after 5 years out of pro football due to several…
Embattled defensive end Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing him to join his new team, the Dallas Cowboys, during the offseason, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.
Two-Time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith joins the show on the morning after the 2020 NFL draft to talk with Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes about what the Miami Dolphins may look like now that they've..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:29Published