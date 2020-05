Recent related videos from verified sources Drake Apologizes To Kylie Jenner Over 'Side Piece' Lyrics



Cardi B claps back at fans after a Roddy Rich post. Lil Tjay slams 6ix9ine and his fans. Plus - Lana Del Ray wants all the smoke. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:57 Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Drake apologizes to Kylie Jenner for calling her his ‘side-piece’ in a leaked song Drake is apologizing to Kylie Jenner after he referred to the star as his “side-piece” in an unreleased song that was streamed for the world to hear on...

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago



Drake and Future's New Song Calls Kylie Jenner a "Side Piece" Drake and Future just gave Kylie Jenner the most unexpected shout-out. On Wednesday night, an undisclosed song from the two rappers went viral after it was...

E! Online 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this