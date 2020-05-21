Global  

Donald Trump Wears Mask at Ford Plant

TMZ.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump's ploy to stay unmasked for the public just got unmasked, because he put one on at the Ford motor plant. Trump flew to Michigan, where the plant has been partially converted to manufacture ventilators. The plant's rule -- everyone must…
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump 'would wear a mask where appropriate'

Trump 'would wear a mask where appropriate' 00:41

 Donald Trump was asked if he would wear a mask while he visits the Ford Motor Company factory on Thursday.

President Trump tours Ford plant in Ypsilanti [Video]

President Trump tours Ford plant in Ypsilanti

President Donald Trump arrived in Michigan Thursday afternoon and took a tour of Ford Motor Company's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:08Published
Does Trump Read His Intelligence Briefings? [Video]

Does Trump Read His Intelligence Briefings?

President Donald Trump's intelligence briefings have posed an enormous challenge, for him. Business Insider and the NY Times say Trump is inattentive or unwilling to receive information. Trump even..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published

Michigan AG tells Trump to wear mask while visiting Ford plant: It's 'the law'

Michigan's attorney general urged President Trump to wear a face mask when he visits the state Thursday to tour a Ford Motor Co. plant.
FOXNews.com

Trump has ‘legal’ and ‘moral responsibility’ to wear mask on Ford plant tour, Michigan attorney general says

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned trip Thursday to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, the state’s attorney general implored him to wear a face...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteReuters

