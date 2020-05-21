Global  

Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun Marries Debby Ryan in Texas

AceShowbiz Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The *Twenty One Pilots* drummer tied the knot with his actress girlfriend an intimate ceremony in Austin, Texas while celebrating New Year's Eve together.
Credit: Hollywood Life
News video: Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Josh Dun & Speaks On Cameron Boyce Legacy

Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Josh Dun & Speaks On Cameron Boyce Legacy 01:41

 Debby Ryan & Joshua Dun secretly marry. Plus, Debby Ryan fans think she opened up about Cameron Boyce's passing when discussing her marriage to Vogue. #DebbyRyan #JoshDun

Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun & Actress Debby Ryan Confirm They’re Married After ‘Level of Concern’ Video Hint

Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and actress Debby Ryan confirmed they tied the knot on New Year's Eve after fans spotted his wedding ring in the homemade "Level of...
Billboard.com

Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun

Debby Ryan is married! Amid much speculation from fans, the Disney alum has confirmed that she tied the knot with Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun. The former...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrExtra

