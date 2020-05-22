Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lana Del Rey Responds to Criticism for Dragging Women of Color in Controversial Instagram Post

AceShowbiz Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The singer-songwriter is called racist after she name-dropped women of color in music industry, including Beyonce Knowles, Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello among others, while clapping back at anti-feminist accusations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post

Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post 01:14

 Lana Del Rey just slammed nearly every major female pop star in a single Instagram post.She called out Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and several many others for their explicit lyrics, drawing immediate backlash.“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana ... Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Del Rey offers support to struggling mums and 'sisters' around the world [Video]

Lana Del Rey offers support to struggling mums and 'sisters' around the world

Lana Del Rey has offered her support to the world's women who are struggling on International Mother's Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Del Rey Defends Her Comments on Fellow Female Singers, ‘Racist’ Backlash

After facing heavy criticism on thoughts she expressed via Instagram earlier on Thursday (May 21), Lana Del Rey is defending herself.
Billboard.com Also reported by •PinkNews

Tweets about this