Lana Del Rey Responds to Criticism for Dragging Women of Color in Controversial Instagram Post
Friday, 22 May 2020 () The singer-songwriter is called racist after she name-dropped women of color in music industry, including Beyonce Knowles, Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello among others, while clapping back at anti-feminist accusations.
Lana Del Rey just slammed nearly every major female pop star in a single Instagram post.She called out Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and several many others for their explicit lyrics, drawing immediate backlash.“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana ... Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones...