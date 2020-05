Recent related videos from verified sources Simon Cowell had coronavirus test



Simon Cowell was tested for coronavirus after fellow 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum fell ill. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:34 Published on April 8, 2020 Heidi Klum Tests Negative



The 'America's Got Talent' judge has been ill with flu-like symptoms for some time. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 00:51 Published on March 26, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Heidi Klum Shares Photos Kissing Husband Tom Kaulitz Topless Amid Quarantine Heidi Klum is showing off her romance! The 46-year-old America’s Got Talent judge posted a series of pictures to her Instagram on Saturday (May 17) to showcase...

Just Jared 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this