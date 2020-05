Those Beastie Boys videos have been remastered in HD Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Beastie Boys’ videos have always been immensely enjoyable. Ever since She’s on It (1985), the band has been cranking out a lively and fun blast of sight and sound. And now they’ve remastered 36 of their videos for the internet age.



Six of the video were directed by Spike Jonze, who also directed the Beastie Boys Story film. The pick of the bunch has to be the video for Sabotage.



The Beastie Boys love the fisheye lens:



Check out the playlist. The Beastie Boys’ videos have always been immensely enjoyable. Ever since She’s on It (1985), the band has been cranking out a lively and fun blast of sight and sound. And now they’ve remastered 36 of their videos for the internet age.Six of the video were directed by Spike Jonze, who also directed the Beastie Boys Story film. The pick of the bunch has to be the video for Sabotage.The Beastie Boys love the fisheye lens:Check out the playlist. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Boys Will Be Boys



Why is it always the boys that get hurt? Maybe there's no answer to that but these vides will prove that boys being boys is usually wacky, wild and a big WHAT?! Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:00 Published on April 25, 2020 Sweet girl surprised with Backstreet Boys tickets



Her reaction will make you cry! Credit: https://twitter.com/ashlyn_thompson/status/1141435170198888448 Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:20 Published on March 26, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this