Shad Gaspard Memorial Held at Venice Beach

TMZ.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was honored Friday during a sunset memorial at the site where he tragically died. Shad's wife, Siliana, invited lots of friends and family, along with some of his many fans, to pay homage where the beloved star drowned…
News video: Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 01:12

 Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son. A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over...

Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39 [Video]

Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39

The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach [Video]

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his boy when they were swept out to see by a rip tide. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:48Published

WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Honored at Venice Beach Memorial Service

Just days after WWE star Shad Gaspard passed away, a memorial service was held in Venice Beach for the 39-year-old professional wrestler and actor. Friday's...
E! Online

Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing after visiting Venice Beach in California

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting a newly reopened Venice Beach, his family claimed on Monday (May 18). Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard, said...
Zee News

