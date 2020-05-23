Shad Gaspard Memorial Held at Venice Beach

Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was honored Friday during a sunset memorial at the site where he tragically died. Shad's wife, Siliana, invited lots of friends and family, along with some of his many fans, to pay homage where the beloved star drowned…
Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son. A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over...