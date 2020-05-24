Global  

Cancel the Premier League season: AFC Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

Anorak Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Why anyone still think it’s sane to resume the Premier League season is beyond most of us. The German Bundesliga has restarted but with no crowds it’s a moribund, soulless spectacle. And now an unnamed Bournemouth player is one of two new coronavirus cases discovered by the latest round of Premier League tests. The players will now self-isolate for a week.

Speaking on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he was “as confident as we can be” about restarting in June. To which the question is: if it was you or your child a kicking ball around, perhaps with a young child or pregnant partner at home, would you be “confident” about playing contact sport?
Video credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Bournemouth train ahead of testing

Bournemouth train ahead of testing 02:07

 With Premier League clubs due to complete the second round of coronavirus testing today, Jeremy Langdon reports from Bournemouth's training ground.

