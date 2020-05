Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We just wanted to give you a taste of what's going on with all the folks who just regained freedom ... and it's insane. A throng of beachgoers -- around 200 -- descended on a car on one of the main drags of Daytona Beach to catch a few bucks.… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this brettacus RT @TMZ: Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof https://t.co/bJe1vugAbN 5 minutes ago James Ault Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof https://t.co/bpSmWsJ0j4 2 wks when half of the morons… https://t.co/x8Lu5rjRPS 22 minutes ago James Ault Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof https://t.co/l3D19U6S0E Angel Baby. When I read your… https://t.co/1Dshll8anm 23 minutes ago Daniel Lopez Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof https://t.co/b3aTmQzbhx 37 minutes ago Vince 22 Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof https://t.co/hcmhfaBtpw via @TMZ 39 minutes ago