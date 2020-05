Chrissy Teigen Unveils Her COVID-19 Test Was Preparation to Getting Reverse Boob Job Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Declaring that she is close to getting a surgery to remove her breast implant, the wife of John Legend shares with fans that she would like to be comfortable and to able to zip a dress in her size. 👓 View full article

